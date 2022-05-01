Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is all set to release on 6th May 2022. The film has been in the news for being banned in Saudi Arabia as they are not willing to release the movie with an LGBTQ reference in it. A few days ago, while talking to the news agency AFP, Nawaf Alsabhan, Saudi Arabia’s general supervisor of cinema classification said, “It will never be banned. There’s no reason to ban the film. It’s a simple edit...so far they have refused. But we haven’t closed the door. We’re still trying.” Also Read - Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Shots from the trailer of Mahesh Babu starrer leaked; fans of the superstar are concerned – Read Tweets

Recently, while talking to PA News Agency, , who plays the titular role in the film, reacted to it being banned in Saudi Arabia. He said, “It’s difficult not to become emotional about it, to be honest. But it is, I’m afraid, an expected disappointment. We’ve come to know from those repressive regimes that their lack of tolerance is exclusionary to people who deserve to be not only included but celebrated for who they are, and made to feel a part of a society and a culture and not punished for their sexuality.” Also Read - Naagin 6, May 1, Written Updates: Rishabh aka Simba Nagpal gets abducted; Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash is out to save him

Further talking about the lesbian character in the film, Cumberbatch said, “We’ve included her because of how awesome she is as a character. And (her sexuality is) just one aspect of her character. And that’s all it should be. We still have to fight, we still have to push for inclusion and equality and I’m very glad in a small way but on a very big canvas, Marvel and Disney are doing that.” Also Read - Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Director Vignesh Shivan OPENS Up about Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer getting criticism

Apart from Benedict Cumberbatch, the film also stars , , Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. It is a sequel to the 2016 release Doctor Strange and it is in continuation to Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).