There were reports that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starring has been banned in Saudi Arabia. However, the reports have turned out to be false as the film has not been banned in the country yet. Saudi Arabia wants Disney to edit out a scene that has same-sex relationship references however the studio refused to do so. Earlier, it was said that the country has a problem with the presence of lesbian character America Chavez. However, it is now said that there's an issue with the scene where a character refers to her 'two moms'.

According to The Guardian, Nawaf Alsabhan, Saudi Arabia's general supervisor of cinema classification, said, "It's just her talking about her moms, because she has two moms. And being in the Middle East, it's very tough to pass something like this. We sent it to the distributor, and the distributor sent it to Disney, and Disney has told us they are not willing."

While talking to the news agency AFP, he said, "It will never be banned. There's no reason to ban the film. It's a simple edit...so far they have refused. But we haven't closed the door. We're still trying."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is slated to release on 6th May 2022. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch, , , Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. It is a sequel to the 2016 release Doctor Strange and it is in continuation to Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Today, Marvel Studios tweeted a promo of the film and wrote, “In 10 days…nothing will prepare you for the truth. Experience Marvel Studios' #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness only in theaters May 6.”