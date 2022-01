To say that Doctor Strange 2 is carrying unbelievable buzz would be an understatement of epic proportions. The Benedict Cumberbatch starrer is arguably the most anticipated movie of the coming summer, especially after the reception Spider-Man: No Way Home received and the fact that the former played a crucial part in it. Plus, the additional characters of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are driving excitement further. We all know that Elizabeth Olsen would be seen as Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange 2. However, what if we were to tell you that another popular Marvel superhero will be introduced in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.