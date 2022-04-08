Charlie's Angels star has a talk show titled The Drew Barrymore Show, and recently Lilly Singh was the guest on it. Lilly took to Instagram to share a video in which she is seen dancing with Drew on and ’s song Chura Ke Dil Mera from the film Main Khiladi Tu Anari. Lily captioned the video as, “Finally met @drewbarrymore and she legit stole my heart Also, didn’t she nail this?! Ugh. A queen. I had an absolute blast on @thedrewbarrymoreshow today. Fun fact, Drew and I met virtually during the pandemic and instantly became textually active friends, BUT this was our first time meeting in person. It was magical and real and she can keep my heart forever.” Also Read - Kim Kardashian says 'Love me for me' amidst steamy romance with Pete Davidson; Hailey Bieber reacts

Well, the video has grabbed the attention of many celebs. Akshay Kumar commented on the post, "This is all love (heart emoji)." wrote, "Love love love this." commented, "Hahaha amazing!" Singer commented, "Hahhaaaa loveeee it." Frieda Pinto wrote, "Omg!!! This IS EVERYTHING! Best thing I've seen in a long time."

Netizens are also very impressed with Drew as she has perfectly lip-synced the song. A netizen commented, “WAIT SHE GOT THE LYRICS RIGHT?@ Another Instagram user wrote, “She nailed it!” A netizen also questioned when is Drew making her Bollywood debut, “So when is drew debuting in Bollywood?”

Well, we won’t be surprised if soon we get to know that Drew Barrymore is making her Bollywood debut. The actress was last seen in A Castle for Christmas in which she had a cameo. Meanwhile, before Lilly Singh, many other celebs like , , , and more have been on The Drew Barrymore Show. While this dance video is so entertaining, now viewers would expect Lilly's episode to be super entertaining as well.