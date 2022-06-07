Dua Lipa flashes underboob and small waist in tiny bikini top and trousers [View Pics]

Dua Lipa never fails to keep her fans on their toes with her distinct fashion choices. One look at her social media accounts and you realise she has raised the bar when it comes to style statements. The British singer-songwriter recently shared a few mirror selfies wherein she flashed underboob and small waist in an unusual pairing of a tiny bikini top and casual bottoms. Also Read - Grammys 2022: BTS, Lady Gaga, Doja Cat and more - Here's a look at the best dressed celebs on the red carpet [VIEW PICS]

The 26-year-old composer wrapped up her weekend by dumping a bunch of photos, looking ready for a beach outing. She wore an olive green string bikini top with a flower-crystal in the middle of her chest. Ditching the usual match with bikini bottoms, Dua Lipa opted for a low-rise black trousers with wide legs.

Last year, Dua Lipa had released a remix of her hit single Levitating, done by Indian composer-singer . I am so thrilled with the response from my Indian fans to Future Nostalgia (the album that features Levitating). I had an amazing time in India in 2019, and so I always wanted to do something special for them. Indian music icon Amaal Mallik has remixed the track, adding his touch with beautiful Indian instruments. This is my gift to my Indian fans, and I hope you all will love the remix as much as I do," she had said.

Amaal Mallik roped in twin sisters Prakriti and Sukriti Kakar to sing the funk-driven number and used traditional Indian elements such as the tumbi to give it a desi twist. The song was released a week after Dua Lipa stunned global audiences with her performance of Levitating at the 2021 Grammy Awards, where she won the Best Pop Vocal Album award for her 2020 album Future Nostalgia.