Dune 3: Timothee Chalamet drops INTENSE first look as Paul Atreides ahead of December 18 release; fans can't keep calm

The first glimpse of Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three, which is scheduled for release on December 18, has been released by Timothee Chalamet. Based on Frank Herbert's book Dune Messiah, the movie carries on Paul Atreides' journey from Dune: Part Two.

Dune 3 First Look: Fans of Timothee Chalamet have something exciting to look forward to as the countdown begins for the final chapter of the Dune: Part Three trilogy. The film will be the last instalment in director Denis Villeneuve’s epic sci-fi series, which started with Dune and continued with Dune: Part Two. To build excitement, the makers have now shared the first glimpse of the upcoming film.

Timothee Chalamet's first look of Dune 3

Timothee Chalamet recently posted the first look of Dune: Part Three on his Instagram story, confirming his return as Paul Atreides. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 18 and is expected to face strong competition at the box office from Avengers: Doomsday, which is also planned for release around the same time.

Timothee's intense first look as...

In the image shared by Chalamet, he appears with a bruised face and a serious, intense expression. His character, Paul, is also seen wearing a mask, hinting that he may be heading into a darker and more challenging phase of his journey in the story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet)

How fans reacted?

The new look has quickly caught the attention of fans online and has increased curiosity about what lies ahead in the final part of the trilogy. The reveal has also set the stage for more updates from the makers, with a teaser expected to drop soon.

He also began the countdown to the Dune 3 teaser with another fascinating post as the series' scary villain. The creators have also dropped character posters for Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Robert Pattinson, and other celebs.

More about Dune series

Dune: Part Two went on to make over $714 million worldwide and won two Oscars out of five nominations. Villeneuve claimed to be working on a third movie even before it was released, describing it as a logical continuation.

In August 2024, Legendary Pictures announced that Denis Ettinger will be directing a third movie. It will be based on Frank Herbert's 1969 book Dune Messiah.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more