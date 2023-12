While all eyes are on the Dunki Vs Salaar clash, trade experts know that even Aquaman 2 The Lost Kingdom is coming on that date. While Dunki Vs Salaar is the battle in North belt, fans feel it will be divided in the South even further with Aquaman 2: The Lost Kingdom. In the middle of this, trade in Hollywood is discussing how the promotions of Aquaman 2: The Lost Kingdom has been so lacklustre. The first Aquaman movie made USD 1 billion at the global box office. But the promotions for the December movie has been very low key. Hollywood trade is discussing how they have already given up on Aquaman 2 and the Lost Kingdom. The budget of the film is above USD 200 million. Fans are talking about how the promotions are not at all worth it. Also Read - Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan fans to create another record with a first-of-its-kind show at Mumbai's iconic Gaiety theatre

Watch the trailer of Aquaman 2 here



Hollywood strike affects Aquaman 2

The long strike that happened in Hollywood affected the movie a great deal. This year, Hollywood has had a bad year at the box office. Except a few movies like Barbie and Oppenheimer, no film has done exceptional box office numbers. As per CBR, the opening of Aquaman 2 might be close to The Marvels. People are talking about how Jason Momoa has not done any promotions except Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show. People are wondering why Aquaman 2 is not being promoted extensively given how big a success the first film was. Also Read - Dunki advance booking record: Shah Rukh Khan film crosses Rs 1 crore gross for opening day

Aquaman 2: The Lost Kingdom suffering due to studio?

Due to the strike and resumption of other upcoming projects, actors like Momoa has not been able to promote as much as expected. Others feel the poor box office response to DC's post-pandemic projects have affected the film a lot. They feel they should quietly release so even if it flops it will not dent the image of the studio. Others feel there is a scarcity of money to promote Aquaman 2. While these factors might be big in the US, we guess it does not matter as much in India. Also Read - Dunki advance bookings: Shah Rukh Khan is all set to create history at the box office for the third time in a single year