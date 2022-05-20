Ed Sheeran-Cherry Seaborn welcome their second baby girl; share similar ADORABLE post as introducing their firstborn

Ed Sheeran is now a father to two daughters. The Bad Habits hitmaker and his wife Cherry Seaborn have welcomed another little girl. Yes, you read that right, the Perfect crooner has become a father again. Ed Sheeran took to his social media handle to announce the happy news. Ed and Cherry are already parents to a baby girl. And now, they are a family of four. Ed Sheeran took to his social media handle a couple of hours ago and shared a picture of socks, just like the first time they had announced welcoming a baby girl. Also Read - Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome home a baby boy; Priyanka Chopra congratulates the singer

Ed Sheeran wrote, "Want to let you all know we've had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x." Cherry and Ed's firstborn has been named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. While announcing her birth, he had written, "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I'll see you when it's time to come back, Ed x ." Check out the two posts below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn have known each other since they were kids. They went to high school together. The two of them reconnected when Sheeran was touring the US. Cherry lived in Manhattan at that time. I went on tour again, and then I went to Taylor's 4th of July party. I was texting [Seaborn], and she was like, 'I'm in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,' and I was like, 'So am I.' I kinda said to Taylor, 'Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?' The rest is history," he told People.