Elon Musk's transgender daughter wants to sever ties with father; files petition to change name and gender

One of Elon Musk's transgender children, Xavier Alexander Musk, filed a petition in the superior court of California, Los Angeles, on April 18, a day after turning 18 on April 17, requesting to change her name to reflect her gender identification and sever ties with her biological father. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' Jungkook deletes ALL his posts from Instagram; Photographer denies clicking Johnny Depp’s pic used as evidence and more

Xavier Musk, was the name she was given at birth, but now having turned 18, the age of consent in California, she wants her name to be Vivian Jenna Wilson. She said that she wants nothing to do with her billionaire father and wants to drop his famous last name. Also Read - Amid Amber Heard-Johnny Depp controversy, Elon Musk snapped on a date with 27-year-old girlfriend Natasha Bassett

In the documents, she said she wants to be recognised as female, but the name change is not just about her transitioning, there is clearly a rift with dear ol' Dad, the report said. Vivian lists her reason for the name change as "gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form", as per the report. Also Read - Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Pirates of the Caribbean star sings John Lennon's Isolation at Jeff Beck's concert in the UK [Watch Viral Video]

Neither Musk nor Vivian has previously said anything publicly about their relationship or her transition. Interestingly though, back in December 2020, Musk tweeted he supports the transgender community but added, "All these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare."

Vivian has a twin brother, Griffin, and the last name Wilson comes from their mother, Canadian author Justine Wilson, who was married to Musk from 2000 to 2008. According to the report, Vivian's hearing on the name change is set for Friday.

(With IANS Inputs)