Elvis, directed by Baz Luhrmann – a filmmaker who knows both his musical and to assemble a canvas fitting of one of the great showmen ever – is ready for release and the excitement couldn't be higher among both diehard Elvis Presley fans as well as those keen to know about the King of Rock n Roll. Most of all though, people are curious to know how Austin Butler, who's never headlined a major movie till date, has handled the role of the music icon who has transcended generations. Well, the first review is out, and it's none other from Elvis's ex-wife, Priscilla Presely, who has heaped praise on both the movie and performance in an emotional social media post.
Taking to her official Facebook handle, Priscilla Presely wrote: "For those curious about the new film ELVIS, Baz Luhrmann, the director, provided a private screening for me and Jerry Schilling at Warner studios recently. This story is about Elvis Presley and Colonel Parker's relationship. It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered. Austin Butler, who played Elvis is outstanding. Halfway through the film Jerry and I looked at each other and said WOW!!! Bravo to him…he knew he had big shoes to fill. He was extremely nervous playing this part. I can only imagine. Tom Hanks was Col Parker in this film. What a character he was. There was two sides to Colonel, Jerry and I witnessed both. The story, as we all know, does not have a happy ending. But I think you will understand a little bit more of Elvis' journey, penned by a directer who put his heart and soul and many hours into this film."
Check out Priscilla Presely's entire FB post on Elvis below:
Elvis also stars Tom Hanks and is slated to release in most countries on 24th June 2022.
