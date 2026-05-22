Emily in Paris to END with season 6? Lily Collins says goodbye from greece

Read further to see Lily Collins' goodbye message as she confirms Emily in Paris season 6 will be the last.

Emily in Paris to END with season 6? Lily Collins says goodbye from greece

Grab your tissues and your favorite beret, Emily in Paris is coming to an end. Lily Collins made it official: season 6 will be the last time we follow Emily Cooper through her whirlwind life. Collins dropped the news straight from the set in Greece, no fancy press statement needed. She just opened up on Instagram, talking directly to fans like she always does. “Hey, it’s Lily. After six unforgettable years of playing Emily, I have to tell you, the upcoming sixth season is the end,” she said.

But it’s not all sadness. Collins promised fans that the final season will have everything they’re hoping for, the romance, the drama, the jaw-dropping outfits. Everyone on the cast and crew is pouring their hearts into making this last round special. She wrapped up her announcement with Emily’s signature flair: “I can’t wait for the magic ahead and to celebrate our final season with you in the most chic way yet. À bientôt!” And her Instagram caption said it all: “From bonjour to au revoir. After six years, multiple cities, and countless memories, the final season has arrived and it promises to be a farewell to remember.”

Fans didn’t waste any time reacting. Within minutes, the comments were flooded with love and heartbreak. Some people said the show got them through the hardest days of the pandemic, breakups, and everything in between. “This show was my refuge during lockdown. I’ll miss the cast, the outfits, Paris, and all the glamour,” one fan wrote. Another added, “You could make 27 seasons and I’d watch every single one.” Someone else just begged for more: “Nooooo I’m devastated! My favorite show. We need at least 20 episodes if this really is the end.”

How Emily in Paris Became a Global Hit

It's Hard to believe the show’s only been around since 2020. Created by Darren Star, Emily in Paris almost started on Paramount Network, but Netflix picked it up and made it a global hit. We’ve watched Emily, a bouncy, optimistic marketing exec from Chicago, get thrown into the deep end in Paris, try to make sense of French culture, and win plenty of hearts along the way. What started out as a simple comedy turned into a globe-trotting soap opera, stretching from Paris to Italy, and now Greece in season 6. The main cast has been there since day one: Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount. Netflix doubled down on Emily back in 2022, ordering seasons 3 and 4 together, then greenlighting season 5 in 2024. But now? Season 6 is the end of the road.

What to Expect in the Final Season

the big finale is still under wraps, no release date just yet. Filming in Greece definitely hints at a sunny, dramatic sendoff. The last season needs to answer the long-running questions: Will it be Gabriel or Alfie? Is Emily staying in Rome or coming back to Paris? Does she keep climbing the marketing ladder or find something new? Collins called it “Emily’s adventure of a lifetime,” and fans are just hoping for a finale that’s as stylish and messy and totally irresistible as the journey has been.

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