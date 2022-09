The winners for the 74th Emmy Awards are in, with Succession and The White Lotus both picking up major multiple Emmy Awards, making it a huge night for HBO. On the other hand, Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae made history as the first Asian man to ever win an Emmy Award. Zendaya also took home a trophy for Euphoria, marking an even bigger night for HBO at the Emmys. In case, you love these foreign shows, but couldn't wake up so early in the morning to watch the Emmy Awards 2022, then we've got your back. Check out the Emmy Awards 2022 complete winners list below: Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das nominated at International Emmys; high praise for Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket and more

74th Emmy Awards complete winners list

Best Drama Series

Succession (HBO)

Best Comedy Series

Ted Lasso (Apple TV)

Best Limited or Anthology Series

The White Lotus (HBO)

Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game (Netflix)

Best Writing for a Drama Series

Succession - All The Bells Say (HBO)

Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Zendaya - Euphoria (HBO)

Best Writing for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary - Pilot (ABC)

Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso (Apple TV)

Best Writing for a Variety Special

Jerrod Carmichael - Rothaniel (HBO)

Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The White Lotus (HBO)

Best Director for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Mike White - The White Lotus (HBO)

Best Competition Program

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video)

Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout (Hulu)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus (HBO)

Best Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Best Variety Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso (Apple TV)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Julia Garner - Ozark (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Matthew Macfadyen - Succession (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus (HBO)

Best Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Michael Keaton - Dopesick (Hulu)

Congratulations to all the Hollywood news winners of the Emmy Awards.