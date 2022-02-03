and Marvel actor will be seen together in a Hollywood film titled Ending Things. The actress was last seen on the big screen in The Matrix Resurrections, and also has Text For You lined up. Anthony Mackie is known for playing the role of Sam Wilson or Falcon in many Marvel movies including Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Ending Things, which will be directed by Kevin Sullivan, is said to be on the lines of True Lies. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Rakhi Sawant and more: Top 12 Viral pictures of your favourite celebs trending today

According to Deadline, the storyline of the film is, "A hit-woman who wants out of the assassin business tells her 'business' partner that she's ending their personal relationship as well. But she comes to realize she doesn't want to end that part of their bond. In order to survive the breakup – and their last job together – they must join forces for one last night out."

Well, it will be interesting to watch Priyanka and Anthony in an action film together. Apart from Ending Things and Text For You, PeeCee will also be seen in the Hindi film Jee Le Zaraa, and the actress also has Amazon Prime Video's series Citadel.

A few days ago, the actress and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first child through surrogacy. Priyanka had posted about it on her Instagram, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Talking about Anthony, he was last seen in the film The Woman in the Window which was premiered on Netflix. The actor’s next will reportedly be the untitled Captain America film.