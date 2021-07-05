BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung was close to not signing up with BigHit (HYBE) despite passing auditions and the reason will crack you up

Big Hit Entertainment which is now recognized as HYBE, has given the world one of the most popular Korean pop boy bands, BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeodan. For those, who are new to BTS, it is a septet that includes leader, RM aka Kim Namjoon, Jin aka Kim Seokjin, Suga aka Min Yoongi, J-Hope, Jung Hoseok, Jimin aka Park Jimin, V aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook. Now, there are a couple of stories out already about how some of the members almost left Big Hit even before they debuted as BTS. We told you about RM, J-Hope, right? So, here we are with another story. V aka Kim Taehyung, the most handsome man of 2021 almost did not sign up with Big Hit and the reason is so hilarious that it will crack up in fits of laughter. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook helping out staff members post shows proves that he is the most hard-working and humble person ever

During the 5th Muster that took place in Seoul, V aka Kim Taehyung revealed his funny story of how he signed up with Big Hit (HYBE). It so happened that V had gone to support his friend who wanted to audition with the company. The staff at Big Hit asked V if he wants to give it a try as well. The Winter Bear singer gave a try. He even danced at the audition. The staff members then told him that they'll connect with him if he passes the audition. And the call came. V was very surprised and happy. He went home and revealed the news to his grandmom. However, his grandmother thought that he is being scammed. Uh-huh, that's right. V has always been close to his grandmother and like a good boy listened to her. And so, he got convinced by his grandmother's words. (Can you believe this?) Interestingly, V's father too thought that Big Hit is a fake company and that this son us being scammed. His father believed that 2AM should be with JYP and not Big Hit (2AM is another boy band who had signed up with Big Hit for a brief-term). Big Hit then had to, literally, call up the Dynamite singer's father and tell him "we are real." It is after that, that V signed up with Big Hit. However, they were, in fact, conned, but this time by a taxi driver. Watch the video wherein V reveals his hilarious signing up story below:

Thank God HYBE called up V's father, coz, it's a septet and it unimaginable without either of the members.