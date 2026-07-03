Enola Holmes 3 ending EXPLAINED: Millie Bobby Brown solves the Malta mystery, but is Moriarty really gone?

Millie Bobby Brown returns as Enola Holmes for another high-stakes mystery that blends family, romance and suspense. Here's a detailed explanation of the film's ending, including Moriarty's fate, the hidden treasure and what the final scene could mean for Enola Holmes 4.

Enola Holmes 3 ending EXPLAINED: Millie Bobby Brown solves the Malta mystery, but is Moriarty really gone?

After storms and mysteries in London, Enola Holmes is finally getting married. She’s in Malta, her fiancé Earnest (better known as Lord Tewkesbury) at her side, and half the island buzzing over their wedding. But things never stay simple for long in her life, they just never do with the Holmes family, do they Sherlock goes missing. Moriarty pops up again, this time reinvented as Professor Adeline Rathe. And Enola, still torn about giving up her name and career for marriage, is thrown straight back into danger before she even gets to the church.

Her last talk with Sherlock hadn’t ended well. He scolded her for wanting to keep up her detective work after becoming a lady. She pushed back, because of course she did, but they parted angry, with Sherlock secretly working a case on the island. Things go off the rails fast. Right before the ceremony, Dr. Watson shows up. Sherlock’s disappeared. Enola dashes away in her bridal white, following her brother’s trail to his scorched hotel room and a single word written in Morse code on the mirror: “Khost.” That’s a region in Afghanistan.

She starts connecting the dots, British soldiers, old colonial secrets, murdered witnesses. And the word Wrath is the dying clue from one of Sherlock’s contacts. Every step Enola takes makes things messier ponly, her future mother-in-law vanishes, the hotel catches on fire, and a local revolutionary named Mikiel tries to help, but nobody’s really safe. The real bombshell is Professor Adeline Rathe. She isn’t just the prime suspect, she’s Moriarty, alive and out for revenge after escaping at the end of the last movie. Moriarty’s got Sherlock and Lady Tewkesbury stashed away. Everything’s been planned to bring Enola here, Moriarty wants Enola to solve a mystery, or to play her own game with Enola as the chess piece.

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Enola figures it out. It’s about a pile of gold stolen from an Afghan shrine by British officers during the war. Tewkesbury’s father had a role, and his old friend Brigadier Sampson spills the rest, The soldiers tried to hide their treasure in Malta, but Earnest’s father sunk the ship, guilt taking over. Enola puts it all together. She finds the hiding place, a cave stashed with the gold with Watson. Moriarty corners them. There’s a gunfight in the dark. Moriarty flees, dragging Enola toward her hostages, but Enola gets the upper hand, finally freeing Sherlock and Lady Tewkesbury. Moriarty’s luck finally runs out, Sherlock and Watson haul her back to the authorities, the gold goes back to Afghanistan, and the dirty soldiers face justice.

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After the dust settles, Enola and Earnest actually make it down the aisle (full couple goals) but Enola’s not about to become a 'proper lady' and quit being herself. Earnest ditches his title, choosing to live as plain old Earnest. Enola isn’t wild about her new name, but that’s a mystery for another day. The movie leaves us with one last image - The newlyweds swimming at night, and the camera panning to a sunken ship named 'The Wrath of Adeline 1833.' It’s a nudge to the audience, maybe Moriarty isn’t finished, and maybe there’s more to come.

All three Enola Holmes movies are streaming on Netflix, but with this ending, you know fans will be holding out for another adventure, Grab your snacks, stream Enola Holmes 3 this weekend.

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