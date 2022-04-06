There were reports doing the rounds that the BTS boys were invited to attend an event held for President-elect Yoon Seok Yeol. However, BTS’ agency BIGHIT MUSIC has said in a statement that it isn’t true. The statement read, "Even the company got to know about it through (news) articles. We haven't received any official invitation yet". AMRY is relieved. The fans were earlier worried about the BTS members participating in a political event. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are in a relationship; this former actress makes big reveal

Meanwhile, BTS singer Jungkook recently recovered from COVID. BIGHIT MUSIC revealed in a statement, "Hello. This is Big Hit Music. We would like to inform you that BTS member Jung Kook has made a full recovery from Covid-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of Saturday, April 2 (PT)."

The statement further read, "Jung Kook has been under self-quarantine and administering self-treatment since last Sunday, March 27 (PT), and in accordance with the guidelines of health authorities in the United States, Jung Kook can resume his daily activities from today. He experienced a slight sore throat during the quarantine but he has made a recovery from it."

The agency informed that Jungkook’s quarantine was over. "Upon conclusion of the quarantine, Jung Kook took a rapid antigen test in the United States to join the schedule for the Grammy Awards. The result came back negative, and the awards organizer has approved of his Grammy Awards participation. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the fans who have shown concern for our artists' health. We will continue to place our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists and fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities. Thank you,” read the statement.