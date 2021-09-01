When BTS members joked about buying 24 carat gold spoons on Jungkook's 18th birthday – watch fun video

Here's a cute throwback to the 2015's when the Butter hitmakers celebrated their youngest members' 18th birthday and showered him with gifts. RM, Jin, Jimin and Jhope had such hilarious gifts for Jungkook that it's crack you up in fits of laughter.