BTS' Golden Maknae Jungkook, aka Jeon Jungkook celebrates his birthday today. The lead vocalist and dancer of BTS, Jungkook, is one of the most popular K-pop idols across the globe. And his popularity is just rising. Being the youngest, he practically grew up with the BTS members - RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), Jhope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin) and V (Kim Taehyung). And on his birthday today here's a cute throwback to 2015's when the Butter hitmakers celebrated their youngest members' 18th birthday and showered him with gifts. RM, Jin, Jimin and Jhope had such hilarious gifts for Jungkook that it's crack you up in fits of laughter. They even joked about getting him 24-carat gold spoons. Uh-huh, you read that right.

Jungkook's 18th birthday video was shared on the VLive app. It was a short video and it began with Suga and Jimin whispering that they have got the cake for Jungkook's birthday celebration. They join the gang in the room and everyone at once breaks into the birthday song. Seeing the party poppers, Jungkook hid behind his hands. It seems he is/was of fireworks/party poppers. Later on, the BTS members started listing the things they are planning to gift their Golden Maknae. Jin gifted him an ice cream phone. Jungkook was very happy with it. J-Hope asked him whether he should gift him a pair of Timberland shoes. This visibly cheered up Jungkook. Suga and Jimin asked Hobi to remember his promise. RM announced the same to the ARMY. They cheered for Hobi's idea of a gift.

Taehyung asks what Jimin would give JK, to which the Filter singer promptly replies "a kiss". V adds what about T-shirts and RM announces that Jimin would be gifting Jungkook 50 plain t-shirts. The youngest one cheers loudly on that. Suga says he will give him a song. While Jin says he'll gift him a spoon to build his muscles (yes, he is hilarious). RM offers to shave off Jungkook's head and the members joke that they should get him a hair clipper. Lastly, Taehyung says he would gift him a game. Later, the members joke that they should probably get him a 24-carat gold spoon based on Jin's idea of a gift. Check out the hilarious video here: