This is great news for all fans. After 2017's XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, she will be starring in an upcoming international yet-untitled cross-cultural romantic comedy. STXfilms, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation, announced the company is developing a romantic comedy for Deepika, who will also produce the upcoming film through her Ka Productions banner.

An excited Deepika said in a statement, "Ka Productions was founded with the aim to develop and produce purposeful content with global appeal. I'm thrilled to be partnering with STXfilms and Temple Hill Productions, who share Ka's ambition and creative vision and look forward to bringing impactful and dynamic cross-cultural stories to the world."

The announcement was made on Tuesday by Adam Fogelson, chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group. He said, "There is a reason Deepika is one of the biggest global stars to come from India. She is enormously talented with an infectious personality and her profile continues to grow as an international superstar. While she has been a phenomenal success in many Eros International films, we are thrilled to be building a romantic comedy with her and our friends at Temple Hill."

The studio is also in negotiations with Temple Hill Productions Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen, who has produced the Twilight franchise and The Fault in Our Stars among many others to develop the project, which will be a sweeping cross-cultural romantic comedy centred around Deepika. Isaac Klausner is overseeing the project for Temple Hill.

Back home in Bollywood, Deepika will be seen in Kabir Khan's '83, 's yet-untitled film, the Hindi remake of The Intern with megastar and an action film with . It seems we will see a lot more of Deepika on-screen in the next few years.

