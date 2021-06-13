After sharing BTS member Jungkook’s photo over proposed tattoo bill, South Korean MP faces severe BACKLASH from ARMY

If you ever doubted how far BTS fans can go to protect their idols, then this story will clear all doubt because, apparently, even the political powers that be are not safe from their wrath if even a slight misstep occurs with any BTS members. Recently, South Korean MP Ryu Ho-jeong had shared a photo of a tattooed Jungkook with an aim to make a strong point for a proposed bill in parliament directed at relaxing Korea's strict tattoo laws. As per South Korean law, tattoos, while not illegal, are categorised as a medial procedure and can only be performed by a qualified doctor. Accordingly, most Korean celebrities prefer concealing their tats while making television, stage and film appearances and even network and movie producers advise them the same. Also Read - BTS' V treats giveaway winner with Yeotan's video late in the night and ARMY cannot handle Tannie's cuteness – view tweets

Sharing the tattooed image of Jungkook, MP Ryu Ho-jeong wrote on Twitter: “Have you seen your favourite celebrities covered in bandages on their bodies? This hideous sight is the result of television stations’ regulations on tattoos.” Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: HYBE’s major update on BTS’ comeback album; Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck’s LA plans, Quentin Tarantino’s shocker and more

No sooner had she posted the tweet, than ARMY (that's what BTS fans the world over refer to themselves as) was up in arms, criticising her for dragging Jungkook into her political agenda without his permission, regardless how positive it may be, and despite her never claiming to have Jungkook's support. “Don’t use a celebrity for your political agenda,” said one fan, while another tweeted, “I’m glad I had already stopped supporting your party.” Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Nia Sharma's co-star Kamal Kumar goes on his knees to propose the actress; BTS' Jungkook is the 'King of Savage' and these replies to his fans from his rookie days are proof

Reacting to the backlash, Ryu Ho-jeong quickly responded with anotehr tweet that read: “I’d like to apologise if anyone is offended,” but did not delete the the BTS member's pictures from her account.