Alia Bhatt to make her Hollywood debut in Netflix's Heart Of Stone; here's what you need to know

Bollywood actress is all set to make her debut in Hollywood with actor . Yes, you read that right. She will be seen in Netflix's spy thriller Heart Of Stone which will be directed by Tom Harper. The film will be produced by Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Bonnie Curtis, Julie Lynn, Gal Gadot, Jaron Varsano. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "Alia Bhatt makes her Hollywood debut: joins Gal Gadot in Netflix film... #aliabhatt makes her global debut, joining #galgadot in #netflix's international spy thriller #heartofstone... #tomharper is directing the pic."

The movie will also feature in the main role. According to the reports, the film is based on a script by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. The plot and storyline of the film are under wraps.

Alia was last seen in 's Gangubai Kathiawadi that has crossed the ₹100 crore mark in the first week of its release. Apart from Alia, the movie stars Vijay Raaz, , and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles. The film is about the journey of Gangubai of Kamathipura who becomes one of the most powerful figures in the Mumbai mafia.

On the work front, Alia will be seen in along with , , Nagarjuna Akkineni, and . 's Brahmastra will release on September 9, 2022. Alia also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Darlings, and Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty.