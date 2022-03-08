Alia Bhatt to make her Hollywood debut in Netflix's Heart Of Stone; here's what you need to know

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is all set to make her debut in Hollywood with actor Gal Gadot. Yes, you read that right. She will be seen in Netflix's spy thriller Heart Of Stone which will be directed by Tom Harper. The film will be produced by Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Bonnie Curtis, Julie Lynn, Gal Gadot, Jaron Varsano. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "Alia Bhatt makes her Hollywood debut: joins Gal Gadot in Netflix film... #aliabhatt makes her global debut, joining #galgadot in #netflix’s international spy thriller #heartofstone... #tomharper is directing the pic." Also Read - Women's Day 2022: Alia Bhatt's Raazi, Nayanthara's Maya, Nargis' Mother India, Charlize Theron's Bombshell and other movies with strong female protagonists to binge-watch
Take a look at his post -
The movie will also feature Jamie Dornan in the main role. According to the reports, the film is based on a script by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. The plot and storyline of the film are under wraps.
Alia was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi that has crossed the ₹100 crore mark in the first week of its release. Apart from Alia, the movie stars Vijay Raaz, Ajay Devgn, and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles. The film is about the journey of Gangubai of Kamathipura who becomes one of the most powerful figures in the Mumbai mafia.
On the work front, Alia will be seen in Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy. Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra will release on September 9, 2022. Alia also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Darlings, and Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty.
