Korean K-pop band BTS is conquering the world with their music. Jimin, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, Jin, and V are among the most trended celebrities across the world. They are widely talked about on social media and have an ARMY of fans who would do anything to get the trended. Well, their fans are literally called ARMY. Today, it was J-Hope who trended on Twitter has he achieved a milestone. He became the first Korean Solo artist to achieve 8.1 million followers on Spotify. Yes, that much and it is indeed too much. His fans are rejoicing this achievement and showering love on him on Twitter. Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly REWIND: BTS joins Instagram, Jennifer Aniston opens up on pregnancy rumours, Priyanka Chopra's Sati from Matrix 4 intrigues and more
