Korean K-pop band BTS is conquering the world with their music. Jimin, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, Jin, and V are among the most trended celebrities across the world. They are widely talked about on social media and have an ARMY of fans who would do anything to get the trended. Well, their fans are literally called ARMY. Today, it was J-Hope who trended on Twitter has he achieved a milestone. He became the first Korean Solo artist to achieve 8.1 million followers on Spotify. Yes, that much and it is indeed too much. His fans are rejoicing this achievement and showering love on him on Twitter.

I hope we can increase our daily stream on spotify and youtube.

I hope the goals for birthday will be released soon. CONGRATULATIONS j-hope.#jhope #제이홉 #JhopeSpotifyKing @BTS_twt https://t.co/NYrhfaNlGq — ᴮᴱGiumay⁷ ∞ ??? (@umayumi20) December 11, 2021

j-hope has surpassed 8.1 Million followers on Spotify, extending his own record as the most followed Korean solo artist on the platform! CONGRATULATIONS J-HOPE! ?#jhope #JhopeSpotifyKing @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/Qc1BfenRBz — Purple?_Army_Girl???. (@GirlShreyanka) December 11, 2021

j-hope has become the FIRST and ONLY korean soloist to ever surpass 8M followers on spotify, he has been the most followed k soloist for 2 years, 7 months, 27 days and counting! CONGRATULATIONS J-HOPE?#jhope8Mspotify#jhopeSpotifyKing

J-HOPE RECORD SETTER pic.twitter.com/lXjd7uU7ST — ✧ (@jhscentric) December 3, 2021