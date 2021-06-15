As BTS enters the global brand space with McDonald's, will the K-Pop kings foray into the Indian market?

BTS boys are always in news and have managed to grab everyone's attention with their magical music and style. Within no time, these boys have earned popularity across the globe and we cannot help but fall in love with them. Also Read - Yay! BTS announces a 'Butter' CD single featuring a new song – deets inside

The South Korean pop band BTS has recently collaborated with McDonald’s and since then ARMY is going gaga over this global collaboration that has a limited-edition meal. The news of collaboration set the internet on fire and they drove record-breaking engagement on social media channels. The commercial was trending on Twitter and other social media handles. The limited meal is being served in over 50 markets including India. Also Read - BTS: Becky G fan girls over Jimin, Jungkook and RM after they ace her Spanish parts in the live performance of Chicken Noodle Soup in Muster Sowoozoo 2021

“Today is the day and age of seamless interaction and purchases across categories are impacted by the young in a very big way. With youngsters being one of the biggest influencers in the society today, brands are trying to appeal to these influencers through such collaborations,” said Harish Bijoor, brand strategy expert and founder, Harish Bijoor Consults Inc was quoted by a media portal. Also Read - From being late to sweeping his hair: 4 times BTS members teased Jimin for his weird habits

Right from Samsung, Adidas to Coca-Cola, Hyundai, Louis Vuitton is in the beeline for collaboration. “Young consumers are coming up in a big way and buying products across categories which makes collaborating with the band successful for any brand. In India, however, the association may work out only in the bigger and metropolitan cities as brands will be able to resonate only with the 20-30% of the population in the country,” Bijoor added.