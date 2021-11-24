and Nick Jonas recently grabbed headlines for their divorce rumours. Well, it so happened that Priyanka changed her name on her Instagram handle. She basically dropped her surname Chopra Jonas from her Instagram bio which led to all the speculations. A couple of weeks ago, Samantha had dropped her surname from social media. She and eventually filed for divorce and hence, people started wondering if Priyanka and Nick are having trouble in their paradise too. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Priyanka Chopra roasts Nick Jonas for his acting career; Urfi Javed trolled for wearing a see-through dress and more

Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra had responded to rumours saying that it was all rubbish. The rumours continued to circle around despite the clarifications. It is only when Priyanka recently commented on Nick Jonas' gym video post on Instagram, that fans started breathing a sigh of relief. Nick Jonas has become the talk of the town. The Jonas Brothers Family Roast have grabbed attention too. Also Read - 'Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' relationship isn't like before and they're gradually losing interest,' predicts astrologer and tarot card reader

A couple of days ago, Nick Jonas opened up on his serious health condition. Nick suffers from type 1 Diabetes. The American Singer revealed that he was diagnosed with the condition when he was just 13. For those not in the know, type 1 diabetes doesn't have a complete cure. The symptoms of type 1 diabetes are increased thirst, frequent urination, hunger, fatigue and blurred vision. It can be maintained or kept in check through regular monitoring, insulin therapy, diet and exercise. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: Priyanka Chopra QUASHES divorce rumours with Nick Jonas, Kim Kardashian - Pete Davidson enjoy another date night and more

Back in 2019, when Priyanka Chopra had been promoting The Sky Is Pink, she had opened up on Nick's diabetic condition and how she would wake up in the middle of the night to check on him. "Initially, when we first got married, I couldn’t wrap my brain around the fact that he knew when his sugar dropped, even while he was sleeping," she had told The View. She added, she would "wake up in the middle of the night to just check if everything’s OK for a really long time."