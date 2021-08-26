BTS is shining across the globe and ARMY is busy enjoying and proudly stanning their idols and their music across social media. However, today, we would be talking about one of the polls that we had conducted a couple of days ago. In the poll, we had asked about who the Army wishes to see BTS collaborate next with. And Indian BTS ARMY has registered their responses. For those not in the know, we had asked ARMY to pick from pop music artists, , , Justin Beiber, and , as BTS next collaboration artists. And ARMY has picked none other than top Indian pop artist Armaan Malik. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - Kelly Clarkson compares Ariana Grande to BTS for THIS reason and we wonder how ARMY would react

Talking about the votes, about 38% picked Armaan Malik. The next in line is Selena Gomez with 26% of votes. , who is now a part of HYBE, got about 20% votes. Ariana Grande grabbed the 4th spot with 14% votes in the poll. Jennifer Lopez, however, earned the lowest votes, that is, about 2%. Check out the poll result here: Also Read - Hey ARMY: Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Armaan Malik, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande – which BTS x celeb collaboration are you most excited for? Vote Now

Also Read - BTS: Music journalists and chart analysts REVEAL Bangtan Boys and ARMY are not doing anything illegal or unethical to top Billboard Hot 100 chart

Meanwhile, just yesterday, Big Hit Music had dropped a statement confirming that three-times Grammy award-winner Meghan Thee Stallion would be remixing BTS' second all-English and chartbuster hit single, Butter. The song, Butter (BTS Ft. Meghan Thee Stallion), will drop on 27th August 2021 at 1 PM KST, that is, 9:00 AM IST on Friday. BTS are also rumoured to be collaborating with Selena Gomez. It so happened that ARMY recently discovered that the pop music sensation had started following BTS, resulting in the collaboration rumours. On the other hand, JLo recently dropped a remix version of Permission To Dance that gave ARMY Spanish vibes from the music.

If BTS X Armaan Malik happens, Indian ARMY would go GAGA!!!!!!!