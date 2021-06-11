BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo: Listen up, ARMY! Here's all that you can expect from the upcoming two-day online concert

To celebrate the 8th anniversary of BTS, the Bangtan Boys are hosting a two-day live-streaming event called, BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo, which will be held on June 13 and 14. While ARMY is quite kicked about this concert, we have come up with exciting details of it, which will take your anticipation to the next level. Talking about the first day, it is said that the band will have Korean tracks and performances while on the next day, they will perform on their international tracks, which might include Dynamite and Butter. Also Read - Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah's latest look is being compared to BTS! What to do think?

All customers tickets:

June 13 HD Single-view: US$46.10

June 14 HD Single-view: US$46.10

2D Pass HD Single-view: US$83.70

Members only:

June 13 HD Multi-view: US$46.10

June 14 HD Multi-view: US$46.10

2D Pass HD Multi-view: US$83.70

June 13 4K single-view + HD Multi-view: US$55.30 (limited)

June 14 4K single-view + HD Multi-view: US$55.30 (limited)

BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo time:

The live event will start at 6:30 pm KST on June 13 and 14. Here's a country-wise breakdown:

India: 3:00 pm IST

The US: 5:30 am ET

Canada: 5:30 am (in Ottawa)

The UK: 10:30 am BST

Brazil: 6:30 BRT

UAE: 1:30 pm

Australia: 7:30 pm

Singapore: 5:30 pm SGT

Philippines: 5:30 pm

Russia: 12:30 pm

China: 5:30 pm

Italy: 11:30 am

France: 11:30 am

Denmark: 11:30 am

Mexico: 4:30 am

The tickets of the event are available on Weverse Shop and after purchasing it you can live stream BTS' 2021 Muster on the streaming platform VenewLive. Apart the from this, there will be two special events called 'ARMY on Air' and 'ARMY IN ECHO', where we will see the band members interacting with their fans.