BTS: 5 times Jimin lived up to his promises and proved he is a man of his words

BTS members are known to take extra care of the ARMY and Jimin is no exception. The singer has made sure he respects the ARMY and has fulfilled his promises on several occasions. We list down the 5 instances in which Jimin made the ARMY really happy.

When he listened to a song made by fans

During a recent BTS fanmeet, the singer was asked if he has listened to a fan-composed Sarang, a song from Jimin's Vietnamese fanbase LIVE FOR JIMIN'S VOCAL. They had created and gifted it to him for his birthday last year. At that point, he said that he hadn't, but he would look it up. He did exactly that put up a screenshot to Weverse, revealing that he had seen the video. He even apologised for seeing it late and thanked his fans.

When he made kids in Jjomul Orphanage very happy by visiting them twice

when jimin went to visit an orphanage during his free time I'm so happy he has such a kind heart pic.twitter.com/avIKLZs6lq — tiff (@firtsIove) June 8, 2017

In 2014, BTS had visited Yongdeungpo Jjomool Children’s Kingdom, a children’s orphanage. Jimin had promised to return to see them again. In 2016, he fulfilled his promise by visiting them again along with RM. He even had a special impromptu performance for them.

When Jimin sent a little girl BT21 merch

remember little girl sarang from sbs gayo? jimin promised to send her BT21 package and he rlly did. jimin's the sweetest. i'm soft pic.twitter.com/GBJ8PbHl6j — my life: jimin (@jiminticaI) January 16, 2020

Jimin had promised to send BT21 merchandise to child actress Koo Sarang whom he met in 2019. Sarang later posted a photo of herself with BT21 merch, saying, “Oppa, thank you.” Isn’t that really cute?

When he went back to write V’s name at M Countdown

In 2018, Jimin wrote a celebratory message on the wall at M Countdown. He accidently had left out V’s name at that time. Three months later, when BTS performed there, Jimin wrote V’s name twice to make up for the previous time.

When he went live as promised

During BTS’s recent online fanmeeting, Jimin had promised that he would do a live broadcast soon. The very next day he spoke to the ARMy from more than 30 minutes.