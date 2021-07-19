BTS: A live show in India on the cards? Here’s what Jimin has to say

BTS has become huge thanks to their amazing music and the bond that they have with the ARMY (fans) which is forever expanding. Even in India, the ARMY is quite huge. In an interview to Hindustan Times, the band members spoke about a lot of things and one of them was about having a show in India. Also Read - BTS: Suga OPENS up on 'valuing sincerity' and how music is cathartic in his own life

Jimin said, "If we can see each other safely and the opportunity comes, we'd of course like to perform in India." Well, that's great news for the ARMY in India, isn't it?

Jin had a message for their fans in India. He said that the band cannot be thankful enough for you listening to their music. "We truly hope that the situation gets better soon. Please stay strong and we hope you get some energy from listening to our music!" he added.

Meanwhile, an Indian fan dedicated 's song Humdard to the leader of the band RM as the lyrics of the song reads, "Teri muskurahatein hain taaqat meri, Mujhko inhi se ummeed mili, Chaahe kare koi sitam ye jahaan, Inme hi hai sadaa hifaazat meri, Zindagani badi khoobsurat hui, ab aur kya hogi kahin (which loosely translates into your joys are my strength, I gained hope from them. Regardless of the hurdles faced, I find my safety in them, my life is beautiful, now where else would be heaven)".

210718 Namjoon Weverse ?: lovely letter telling joon his smile gives them strength, how he's a pillar of support, how he becomes an inspiration

?: Heaven is right here..~~~~?@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/xHU4HOtNl9 — alex⁷ (slow) (@iIlejeons) July 18, 2021

RM responded to this song and said, "Heaven is right here," alongside a purple heart emoji. This reply from the handsome hunk made netizens emotional and they showered their love for RM on Twitter.