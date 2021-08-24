’s recent activity has got fans excited. She recently started following BTS and BLACKPINK On Instagram and fans are expecting a collab. It also surprised a few fans as her Ice Cream collab with BLACKPINK last year was a success and she started following them only now. Also Read - BTS: Not an idol, Jin INITIALLY wanted to be a newspaper reporter and the reason will warm your hearts

Many fans think that Selena following the two accounts could mean a future collab. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

Selena Gomez start following Blackpink Instagram ? pic.twitter.com/LBtVM2QiCm — DY. (@Blackpink88xo) August 22, 2021

I LOVE BTS BY SELENA GOMEZ pic.twitter.com/9fFpapMIf4 — valeria stephania (@jiminsmiracle) August 22, 2021

celebrities admitting their crush on selena gomez; a thread ✨? pic.twitter.com/WcUPKbS9yc — ????? (@selenagomezdot) September 26, 2020

In the past, Selena Gomez has admitted that she loves BTS. On Instagram Live, she even had the cutest reaction after watching the members dancing during an awards show. Even BTS members have shown that they are huge fans of Selena Gomez. During several interviews, the members voiced their support and love for the singer. Members RM and V in particular are quite fond of her.

If in case a collab happens, it will be huge. What say?