BTS: All the times V spoke about his past love life and made hilarious confessions

BTS's V has several times spoken about his past love lives and made hilarious comments. In an episode of Rookie King, BTS members including RM, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, and J-Hope spoke about their first loves. Even V shared his one-sided love story with a girl in the past. V decided to confess this love over the phone to the girl. Also Read - BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo: Listen up, ARMY! Here's all that you can expect from the upcoming two-day online concert

Well, his plan did not go as planned as the girl did not pick his call. V got sad on his way home. Since it was raining that day, Lee Juck‘s song “Rain” started playing. The staff asked V if he made up this story. To which V said, it was an honest confession about his one-sided love but the part about listening to Lee Juck’s “Rain” was made up! Isn't V just hilarious? Also Read - BTS: Throwback to Jimin-Jungkook's dramatic fight in the rain that made Jin, RM compare them to a K-Drama couple

In another instance, during BTS’s guest appearance in Super Junior Shindong‘s ShimShimTaPa, V was asked if he ever dated before and the handsome star said he had. V said that when he was in first grade, he chatted with people on SayClub, which is an online messenger. Shindong and the other BTS members burst out in laughter after hearing V's confession. V further said that he dated a lot of classmates by messaging them online and this statement of his yet again made everyone laugh out loud. Also Read - BTS' Jin CONFESSED his love for V; what happened next will blow your mind!

V went ahead to reveal that he received a lot of confessions through Sayclub and stopped it as he reached middle school. He even said that he has never made a face-to-face confession but only online confessions.

In an episode of Run BTS!, V was about to start a presentation, when he was interrupted by RM. He asked V to tell everyone about his first love. V did not utter a single word but smiled a little after hearing RM's question about his love life. V ignored RM's question and went ahead with his presentation.