BTS: Are the band members close to each other in real life? Know what they have to say

BTS members recently had a Wired interview in which they were asked the most searched questions about them on the web. And we got some really funny and witty answers. In one question at the end, they were asked if they get along well. They immediately joked that they’re not close.

“No, we have a strictly business relationship!” said Jin. RM said, “No, we’re so, nah, just business.” V even said that even amongst themselves, they follow social distancing. They were obviously kidding.

They also answered many 'Does' questions like does BTS make their own music, does BTS need a new member, does BTS play games, does BTS watch anime, does BTS workout and does BTS workout. . They also answered who is most handsome in BTS and who is the best dancer in BTS. Taehyung named Jin who thanked him in his usual joking manner. Watch the entire interview below:

BTS, comprising J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jin and Jimin, have been capturing the hearts of millions since June 2013, having gained recognition for their authentic and self-produced music. They have broken a number of world records and have been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 63rd Grammy Awards and recognised with Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.

BTS is an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan, which translates to 'bulletproof boy scouts'. The band topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart thrice in 2020 and were Time's Entertainer of the Year 2020.

(With inputs from IANS)