As you might be aware, BTS' Jungkook is down with COVID and is currently under quarantine. The BTS member had a recent interaction with ARMY on Instagram. He then decided to play the balance game in which he was asked to pick between two things. ARMY asked him a question around the Korean drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One. He also watches it. He was asked to choose between the two female leads Na Hee-do (Kim Tae-ri) and Ko Yu-rim (Bona). The singer gave a rather diplomatic answer and chose the male lead of the series, Baek Yi-jin, played by Nam Joo-hyuk. A fan translated his reply which read, "Me? I choose Back Yi-jin." Have a look at the tweet below:

220401 @BTS_twt Jungkook IG Story ? Na Hee-do (female lead 1) vs Ko Yu-rim (female lead 2)

? Me? I choose Back Yi-jin (male lead) [Drama leads of 'Twenty-One Twenty-Five]https://t.co/jB69E8ojg2 pic.twitter.com/HCYdNr0fmI — ? ᴮᴱ구찌⁷ ? #yourlovev ? (@eternalhyyh) April 1, 2022

ARMY reacted on his reply. A fan wrote, "LMAO JUNGKOOK CHOOSING BAEK YI-JIN OVER HEE-DO OR YU-RIM SAMEEEEEE," Another user wrote, "Maybe he avoid any issue with a girl so understandable." Read another comment, "He is scared of getting bashed and shipped." Have a look at some of the reactions below:

LMAO JUNGKOOK CHOOSING BAEK YI-JIN OVER HEE-DO OR YU-RIM SAMEEEEEE? — Stacy⁷ ☾ (@staeyckook) April 1, 2022

Maybe he avoid any issue with a girl so understandable — ᴮᴱBelle⁷ (@taejiniefairy) April 1, 2022

He is scared of getting bashed and shipped ?? — STREAM BOY WITH LUV (@MJkbunnyy) April 1, 2022

Big Hit Music had earlier informed about Jungkook testing COVID positive through a statement. It read, "Jung Kook was tested negative on a PCR test in Korea, and he departed for the United States on Sunday, March 27 (KST) in preparation for the Grammy Awards performance."