BTS: ARMY impressed with the K-Pop kings' warm gesture towards Mic Drop collaborator DJ Steve Aoki

BTS boys love ARMY and ARMY loves BTS too. Time and again the BTS boys keep impressing their fans – be it through their music or through their kind gestures. Now, ARMY is happy once again with the band members. The boys met Mic Drop collaborator DJ Steve Aoki during their Los Vegas concert. A video of them is going viral in which we can see the BTS boys in their red and white clothes. Now, Steve felt a bit different and said he should have worm red and white too. The band members said that he looked great. Suga aka Yoongi even pointed out red and white colours on the clothes Steve was wearing just to make him feel inclusive. Have a look:

bts are such sweet people pic.twitter.com/qKpiY5Pmos — joons uparupa (@420JOON) April 11, 2022

Now, the video is getting a lot of reactions from fans. A user wrote, "They will find some similarity with u n relate with u so one doesnt have to worry to blend in with them." Another fan tweeted, "Crying over yoongi." Read another comment, "The way yoongi said "white and red" is so cute ???." Have a look at some of the reactions below:

the way yoongi said "white and red" is so cute ??? https://t.co/EJKHwDVRi3 — riz. (@unishiverse) April 11, 2022

They're always the one who make sure one feels comfortable around them ? https://t.co/Awn2XM4iia — Ligar_⁷ ? (@eunoiakookie) April 11, 2022

This entire interaction was so wholesome? *plays waste it on me aggressively* https://t.co/11EgrhpxHu — (ง'̀-'́)ง (@rash_guruge) April 11, 2022

They will find some similarity with u n relate with u so one doesnt have to worry to blend in with them That's #BTS https://t.co/DlT6SqFwrc — A4BTS (@Amour4BTS) April 11, 2022

just gonna say... yoongi pointing out on the white and red on Steve's fit reminded me of how my 4yr old godson would point out the colours on my clothes ???? https://t.co/VSJTtNR4xh — 조이⁷ ?? (@theladyjeons) April 11, 2022

It is because of such kind acts that BTS ARMY keeps on increasing. More power to them.