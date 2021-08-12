BTS ARMY is THRILLED to see the competitive side of Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope and others as they battle over who loves them most

Well it is always fun to know about K-pop band BTS and its members. Recently, 200 lucky fans got to have a conversation with the band members over a Zoom call. From sharing about their habits, upcoming songs, food preferences and more, BTS was its candid best. All the members, dressed up in their best pajamas, spoke openly with their fans. During this meet, fans, known as ARMY, also got to see the competitive side of the Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope and others. Also Read - BTS' Jin aka Kim Seokjin's dolls are as 'worldwide handsome' as the Epiphany singer; ARMY check it out – view pics

During the conversation, fans asked the BTS members how many times in a day do they think about ARMY. Suga was the first one to throw a number and stated he thinks about ARMY "about 360,000 times." Jungkook went a step ahead and stated that he thinks about ARMY countless times. Jung Ho-seok aka J-Hope stated that he thinks about his fans quadrillion times. V picked J-Hope's answer and multiplied it to ten. Jin had the coolest answer as he stated 'infinitely'. But the best answer definitely came from Jimin. He shared that he thinks about ARMY only once in a day but does not take a break.

Group leader Kim Nam-joon aka RM did not participate in this as he gave no answer. But fans were totally thrilled and excited to see the competitive side of the BTS members.

Meanwhile, the ARMY is currently tripping over the dolls of Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, Jin, and V. The dolls look pretty realistic and their fans can't wait to get their hands on them. The pictures of the dolls have gone viral on social media and they are indeed unbelievable.