BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeodon also known as Bangtan Boy, the global superstars of the K-pop world grab headlines every day for one or the other reasons. Today happens to be the same. BTS' Park Jimin aka Jimin and Kim Taehyung aka V are trending globally. Rumours are rife stating that Jimin and V's song Friend is going to feature in Marvel's upcoming Superhero film, Eternals. The source of these rumours are unfounded but there are pictures that seemingly credit BTS and their song Friend. A little background for the uninitiated, Friends is a track sung by Taetae and Baby Mochi for BTS' fourth studio album, Map of Soul: 7. Friends was dropped in February 2020 and Jimin was one of the producers of the song. He also co-wrote the song with others. The Friends MV features the 95 liners of BTS. VMin, as ARMY fondly calls then have been the talk of the town ever since the rumours of the song included in the Soundtrack list of Marvel's Eternals surfaced. BTS ARMY is trending Producer Jimin and Prod Jimin alongside VMin on Twitter, showering the boys with love and appreciation. If the rumours of the inclusion of the song are true, ARMY's pride is justified. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - BTS Permission To Dance On Stage Teaser: The Bangtan Boys showcase their iconic discography in a minute – watch video
Coming back to Eternals, the film features an ensemble cast of Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie. Eternals is directed by Chloé Zhao who has also given inputs in the screenplay alongside Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo. Eternals is scheduled for release in LA on 18th October whereas in the US on November 5. Also Read - BTS In the Soop 2: From Jungkook's nipple piercing to Jimin's romeo moment and more: here's what ARMY is talking about
Coming back to Jimin, the Filter singer turned 26 on 13th October. Elsewhere, ARMY is busy watching and healing BTS In the Soop 2. Also Read - BTS ARMY hail Kim Taehyung aka V as a 'real tiger' after he seemingly claps back at the dating rumours on Weverse – read tweets
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.