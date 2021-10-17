BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeodon also known as Bangtan Boy, the global superstars of the K-pop world grab headlines every day for one or the other reasons. Today happens to be the same. BTS' Park Jimin aka Jimin and Kim Taehyung aka V are trending globally. Rumours are rife stating that Jimin and V's song Friend is going to feature in Marvel's upcoming Superhero film, Eternals. The source of these rumours are unfounded but there are pictures that seemingly credit BTS and their song Friend. A little background for the uninitiated, Friends is a track sung by Taetae and Baby Mochi for BTS' fourth studio album, Map of Soul: 7. Friends was dropped in February 2020 and Jimin was one of the producers of the song. He also co-wrote the song with others. The Friends MV features the 95 liners of BTS. VMin, as ARMY fondly calls then have been the talk of the town ever since the rumours of the song included in the Soundtrack list of Marvel's Eternals surfaced. BTS ARMY is trending Producer Jimin and Prod Jimin alongside VMin on Twitter, showering the boys with love and appreciation. If the rumours of the inclusion of the song are true, ARMY's pride is justified. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - BTS Permission To Dance On Stage Teaser: The Bangtan Boys showcase their iconic discography in a minute – watch video

OMG FRIENDS BY VMIN IS GONNA BE IN THE SOUNDTRACK OF MARVEL’s THE ETERNALS pic.twitter.com/ApBJQBUD88 — jimtober (@hrIykoo) October 17, 2021

I heard Friends by VMin is going to be in a Marvel Movie HELLO PROD. Jimin & PROD. Taehyung pic.twitter.com/lnwNxorj4F — ༄Ms. Right⁷ ✧༺ (@_illegurrl) October 17, 2021

WDYM FRIENDS BY VMIN IN A MARVEL MOVIE — jhoana⁷ (@EUPHORIA_K00) October 17, 2021

OMG I JUST WAKE UP AND SAW RUMOR ABOUT FRIENDS BY VMIN GONNA BE IN THE SOUNDTRACK OF MARVEL’s THE ETERNALS ?! IF IT'S TRUE , YEAH PRODUCER JIMIN WORLD DOMINATION . — eieyraaa⁷ JIMTOBER ? (@Vmingguksss) October 17, 2021

friends by vmin on a marvel movie ?! omg i’m so excited !! ? pic.twitter.com/o2zV3190gC — tk⁷ | limit (@teekayjeon) October 17, 2021

stay here forever, hey

You are my soulmate Someday when these cheers stop, stay ,hey

You are my soulmate

- BTS Friends ( Jimin and V)#vmin — Taba ?? JiV (@taaebass) October 17, 2021

The marvel ft vmin scene is gonna be like a person sitting in their room painting and listening to friends on earphones while there's a fight going behind them and they don't see anything pic.twitter.com/H1zf5Ktexz — ziggy's dad (@non_beenary) October 17, 2021

And it's worth remembering that all the success of friends is the result of effort by VMin and ARMY. Don't forget that jm solo stans are completely stupid. There's nothing wrong with celebrating prod Jimin but the song is about their friendship and u are making it about 1 person https://t.co/PoHzSm6Mlq — ali⁷ ?|| JIMTOBER (@ShookyCooky95) October 17, 2021

PRODUCER JIMIN

proud of you — َ (@qpjm0) October 17, 2021

legendary genius jimin

PRODUCER JIMIN

JIMIN JIMIN

PARK JIMIN

forever with jimin — jimin.honey (@OhYen6) October 17, 2021

PRODUCER JIMIN

CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN AND TAEHYUNG — darla (@Y00ND0UGH) October 17, 2021

jgh and still thinking of producer jimin ahhh so proud of him ?? thats my fave! pic.twitter.com/YoNVAncBWW — ellie¹³? | H^^PY JIMTOBER ♡ (@hrryjiminie) October 17, 2021

نعم الأغنية لجيمين ومن إنتاجه PRODUCER JIMIN#JIMIN

JIMIN JIMIN https://t.co/fmwU7Y9RGI — pjm (@rawaa094) October 17, 2021

VMIN FOR MARVEL & PRODUCER JIMIN pic.twitter.com/55hKL8uujN — H^^PY JIMTOBER || 구오즈는 사랑입니다 (@pjms_eyesmile) October 17, 2021

FRIENDS IN A MARVEL MOVIE?? PRODUCER JIMIN DID IT AGAIN — San⁷ (@TaesteaOt7) October 17, 2021

friends was one of the songs jimin produced on his own and when he submitted it to BH they decided to turn it into a subunit song... it does not exist bc of vmin ? https://t.co/iSWlCuZSQB — Diana¹³ (@jmpromise_) October 17, 2021

DAEBAAK! FRIENDS BY VMIN IN MARVEL MOVIE ? AAACK PRODUCER JIMIN IS COMING ? — tin⁷ • jimtober • (@itsjjiggukk) October 17, 2021

Coming back to Eternals, the film features an ensemble cast of Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie. Eternals is directed by Chloé Zhao who has also given inputs in the screenplay alongside Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo. Eternals is scheduled for release in LA on 18th October whereas in the US on November 5.

Coming back to Jimin, the Filter singer turned 26 on 13th October. Elsewhere, ARMY is busy watching and healing BTS In the Soop 2.