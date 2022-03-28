BTS boys are headed to the US for the Grammy Awards 2022. RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin and V were seen together at the Incheon International Airport. Jungkook left earlier with staff due to activities regarding the GRAMMY'S ceremony. According to reports, J Hope will leave after his quarantine. Videos and photos of the BTS boys at the airport have made their way on the internet. ARMY is wishing them a safe flight. Wrote a user, “BTS at Incheon Airport on their way to LA ✈️ #RM, #Jin, #Suga, #Jimin & #V are leaving together whilst #Jungkook left earlier with staff due to activities regarding the GRAMMY'S ceremony & #JHope will leave after his quarantine.” Another Tweet read, “Have a safe flight BTS. The power they hold stop they look so powerful.” A fan seemed sad to see a cast on Seokjin aka Jin’s hand and wrote, “Seokjin with a cast on his hand:( hope is okay now☹️” Have a look at some of the reactions below: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Pooja Banerjee reveals the name of her baby girl, Archana Puran Singh discusses her plans when Kapil Sharma's show goes off air and more news

Seokjin with a cast on his hand:( hope is okay now☹️#HaveASafeFlightBTS pic.twitter.com/N9DFpLSVFo — jasmine_kthjjk?? (@Jasmineeeecutie) March 28, 2022

Jungkook already left. Hobi is under quarantine and the rest of the members are about to leave now. ? Have a safe flight Jungkook. Have a safe flight, tannies. ?#BTS #HaveASafeFlightBTS pic.twitter.com/l1kUDRaDNI — Riya Dutta (@rikook_twt) March 28, 2022

#HaveASafeFlightBTS Suga at the airport he seems super fine pic.twitter.com/Vf9GIdPUZx — Army (@asma_lakhal8) March 28, 2022

Have a safe flight @BTS_twt!? Praying for hobi to recover soon and meet the members and armys again?? We miss you #hobi♡. I hope jungkookie lands safely too?♡. #SeeYouSoonHobi #HaveASafeFlightBTS pic.twitter.com/WcF2vLq43B — ᶜʰᵒᶜᵒ ᶜʰⁱᵖ ᵐᵒˡᵉ⁷?윤국 OST (@borahaepeupeu) March 28, 2022

As you might be aware, BTS will be attending the 64th Grammy Awards on April 3. They later have their Permission To Dance On Stage-Las Vegas concert on April 8 to 9th, and April 15 to 16th at the Allegiant Stadium.