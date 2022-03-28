BTS boys are headed to the US for the Grammy Awards 2022. RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin and V were seen together at the Incheon International Airport. Jungkook left earlier with staff due to activities regarding the GRAMMY'S ceremony. According to reports, J Hope will leave after his quarantine. Videos and photos of the BTS boys at the airport have made their way on the internet. ARMY is wishing them a safe flight. Wrote a user, “BTS at Incheon Airport on their way to LA ✈️ #RM, #Jin, #Suga, #Jimin & #V are leaving together whilst #Jungkook left earlier with staff due to activities regarding the GRAMMY'S ceremony & #JHope will leave after his quarantine.” Another Tweet read, “Have a safe flight BTS. The power they hold stop they look so powerful.” A fan seemed sad to see a cast on Seokjin aka Jin’s hand and wrote, “Seokjin with a cast on his hand:( hope is okay now☹️” Have a look at some of the reactions below: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Pooja Banerjee reveals the name of her baby girl, Archana Puran Singh discusses her plans when Kapil Sharma's show goes off air and more news
As you might be aware, BTS will be attending the 64th Grammy Awards on April 3. They later have their Permission To Dance On Stage-Las Vegas concert on April 8 to 9th, and April 15 to 16th at the Allegiant Stadium. Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her SEXY BACK in a stunning, figure-hugging black gown, and we can't take our eyes off her – view pics
