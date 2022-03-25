While the BTS boys might not be releasing a new song every now and then, they remain to be in the news. Now, a new video of BTS members introducing themselves in various languages is going viral. We can see RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook using greetings from across the world. The greetings included ‘Hola’, ‘Oi’, ‘Marhaba, Swasdi’, ‘Xin Chao’, ‘Mare-ha-ba’, ‘Salut’ and ‘Hallo’. Now the thing that’s impressing desi ARMY is that that also greeted with ‘Namaste’ and ‘As-salamu Alaykum’ in the video. And when they said ‘Namaste,’ they were seen folding their hands and bowing down too. Also Read - RRR full HD Movie Leaked Online by Tamilrockers, MovieRulz and more piracy sites; JR NTR-Ram Charan fans left disappointed

Have a look at the video below:



Desi fans are reacting on the video. A user wrote, "DesiMys we won! 'Namaste we are BTS!' Look at Tae's cute Namaste." Another fan tweeted, "As an Indian Muslim ARMY i m so happy ?? namaste n assalamu alaikum from BTS." Read another tweet, "BTS said "Namaste we are BTS" it's been so long." Have a look at some of the reactions below:

DesiMys we won!

'Namaste we are BTS!' Look at Tae's cute Namaste ? pic.twitter.com/VCzqy9Qf6N — Taehyung India⁷⁹ #TEAMTIGER ?by V •◡• (@Taehyung_india_) March 23, 2022

As an Indian Muslim ARMY i m so happy ?? namaste n assalamu alaikum from BTS ?? Link: https://t.co/OGfRTjH9AL pic.twitter.com/Dgx0hG3nBd — Zeemin⁷?कुकी की दुल्हनिया?? (@pzeeminn) March 23, 2022

BTS said "Namaste we are BTS" it's been so long pic.twitter.com/FFvwkFT91C — Shru⁷ (@bangtinyboyys) March 23, 2022

Well, the BTS boys surely know how to impress their fans across the world.