BTS’ Butter beats Olivia Rodrigo’s Drivers License's record, becomes the longest running song of 2021 to rule Billboard HOT100 chart

There is no stopping BTS. This time the band is in the news for Butter. The song continues to rule Billboard charts and now it has become the longest-running No.1 song on Billboard Hot100 2021 charts. It has beaten the previous Hot 100 record set by International singer Olivia Rodrigo for Drivers License in January-March, earlier this year.

According to this week's Billboard charts, BTS is on the top position for Butter. BTS is followed by Olivia Rodrigo's Good 4 U and Industry Baby by Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow. This means that BTS Butter is on the top Billboard spot for the 9th week.

BTS has also been at the No.6 position in Billboard's Global charts. It is also at the 8th spot in the Global 200 chart. Their other song Permission to Dance too made it to the 3rd and 6th spot of the same charts respectively.

BTS, comprising J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jin and Jimin, have been capturing the hearts of millions since June 2013, having gained recognition for their authentic and self-produced music. They have broken a number of world records and have been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 63rd Grammy Awards and recognised with Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.

BTS is an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan, which translates to 'bulletproof boy scouts'. The band topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart thrice in 2020 and were Time's Entertainer of the Year 2020.

(With inputs from IANS)