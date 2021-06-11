BTS: Butter co-writer Jenna Andrews calls RM 'world class' for possessing these qualities

BTS is going places. They are doing some great work and their fan-following is increasing day after day. Now, in an interview to Genuis, the co-writer of their latest single, Butter, Jenna Andrews has praised group leader and executive producer RM. Also Read - BTS: Do Jin's good looks overshadow his incredible talents? The handsome singer spills the beans

She said, "RM really doesn't get enough credit for his world-class executive production talent. Many who aren't ARMY tend to forget or don't know, that on top of being an artist and performer, he's been behind the scenes helming the sound of the biggest group in the world." She added that it's a role that many across the world get cushy salaries for without the heavy burden of an artist schedule.

She also said that every musical decision he makes, most of which we probably won't ever know about, impacts music and pop culture at the highest levels. "His ability to bring out the best in all his group members on every song, and his work across language barriers, cultures, and a whirlwind of new collaborators takes a superhuman level of professionalism and talent. He's so humble when speaking on his contributions too," said Jenna.

She went on to say that as an artist, the character in his voice is incredible with such an identifiable tone. She stated that that kind of talent would make any vocal producer very happy. “From the songwriting perspective, BTS is a seven-member group with both rappers and vocalists, so many demos that are pitched aren’t really finished until the rap sections fit perfectly with BTS’ vision,” said Jenna.

Jenna also sad that RM’s lyrics and arrangements really built on what they had hoped for with the demo, both in theme and in their performance. “It was their idea to put the outro rap at the end which was one of the many cherry-on-top moments that made a world of a difference on the final product. BTS made “Butter” everything I thought it could be when I first heard Stephen’s melody and more,” she concluded.