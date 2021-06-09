BTS: Check out Jin's words of wisdom that the ARMY lives and swears by

One of the most popular South Korean pop-K band BTS has always gained a lot of attention with their melodious voices. BTS members are talented in so many ways and inspire everyone to be the best. Right from singing, dancing, and rapping, is there anything these BTS members cannot do? Talking about the eldest member Jin has always gained attention for his wisdom and inspirational quotes that inspire ARMY in his unique ways. Also Read - BTS: Throwback to Jimin-Jungkook's dramatic fight in the rain that made Jin, RM compare them to a K-Drama couple

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Jin was asked whether he would like to try acting again. The handsome star said, "Nothing's carved in stone".

Time when BTS delivered their "Dear Class of 2020" speech for graduates who couldn't attend their ceremonies, Jin said, "You may find that any moment can be turned into an opportunity."

In an interview with Weverse in 2020, Jin was asked how he approaches the way he lives his life. He said that he is someone who chooses to live in the present. Jin said, “I’m living true to my feelings by living in the now.”

Have you heard Jin’s track “Tonight”, which is full of positive messages about looking back on times that might be hard. “When I close my eyes, I think I will only remember the happy memories”.

In the BTS Season’s Greeting 2016 film Jin comforted everyone with his words of wisdom and helped people in several ways. In a world where it constantly feels like you’re being judged for your actions, Jin said, “Only you have to know how hard you work.”

During Burn the Stage film, Jin explained how being too proud will not amount to anything. He said, "Pridefulness is good for nothing.”

Jin has always told everyone to go with the flow as no one knows what the future holds for them. In their 2020 film Break the Silence, Jin advised everyone and told them, “Those who keep trying without giving up are the ones who succeed.” BTS members have always managed to spread the message of self-love to their fans. In Jin’s solo track “Epiphany,” the lyrics focus on one should themselves before anyone else.

During a 2018 broadcast, Jin spoke about how it is important to love self first. “Have the mindset that you love yourself and give compliments to yourself.”