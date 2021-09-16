BTS - Coldplay's My Universe: When J-Hope experienced 'tingly happiness' and sense of 'gratitude' after watching the rock band's concert

Korean Boy Band BTS' next big collaboration is with rock band Coldplay led by Chris Martin. It was recently that the bands had made the announcement of their collaboration on social media. Their single is titled My Universe and it is set to release on September 24. Of course, fans of the K-pop band also known as ARMY is super excited for it. But until then, here's an interesting story about BTS member J-Hope and Coldplay. Also Read - BTS members' diplomatic passports by South Korea’s president Moon Jae In comes with unbelievable benefits - check out now

He had once attended Coldplay's concert held in Seoul, South Korea and was more than happy to see the rock band performing live. Later, he made a video talking about his experience attending a Coldplay event. He expressed how happy and energised he felt after attending the event. He also mentioned getting tingly happiness as he is a big fan of Coldplay.

In the video he said, "I just watched the performance of an artist that I've liked since I was young, so I was able to gain energy from that. As it's been a long time since Coldplay has had a performance, I went to watch it."

He further added, "As I was watching it, from the perspective of being a fan of the artist, I really felt that sort of ‘nervous and tingly happiness’ that I haven’t felt for a long time."

J-Hope then mentioned how he felt a sense of gratitude towards his fans given that he is also an artist. "Also, because I have the experience and perspective of someone who does concerts, I also realized and shared that feeling of gratitude towards fans who like me and listen to my music." He shared that he got inspired by Coldplay's performance and got motivated to pass on the same energy through his performance.