BTS boys keep achieving new things every now and then. Now, Jungkook's song Stay Alive has crossed 70 million views on Spotify. According to The TaeKook Global, it is the fastest OST & Solo song by a Korean Male act to achieve this milestone on the platform. A tweet from their account read, "Stay Alive' by Jungkook (prod. SUGA) has now surpassed 70 Million Streams on Spotify, making it the Fastest OST & Solo Song by a Korean Male Act (43 days) to achieve this milestone in the said platform. Congratulations Jungkook! #StayAlive70M." Have a look at the tweet below:

?| 'Stay Alive' by Jungkook (prod. SUGA) has now surpassed 70 Million Streams on Spotify, making it the Fastest OST & Solo Song by a Korean Male Act (43 days) to achieve this milestone in the said platform. Congratulations Jungkook!#StayAlive70M pic.twitter.com/HKpb3nCdh7 — TKG (@TheTKGlobal) March 26, 2022

ARMY is obviously delighted and 'Congratulations Jungkook' is trending on Twitter. Wrote a user, "Congratulations jungkook ❤️ We are blessed by the honey vocals of Top Tier vocalist #Jungkook with his Hit Song #StayAlive produced by Suga @BTS_twt." Another tweet read, "Keep streaming and do not let our streams for Stay Alive drop at less than 850k. We need atleast 870k-900k daily streams to reach 80M streams in less than 12 days? Ik we can do it?." Have a look at some of the reactions below:

Keep streaming and do not let our streams for Stay Alive drop at less than 850k. We need atleast 870k-900k daily streams to reach 80M streams in less than 12 days? Ik we can do it?#StayAlive70M#Jungkook ~ #StayAlive produced by Suga @BTS_twt ♡ pic.twitter.com/dgOi1VoL2K — ?️Janz Mandrake?️ ¹ ²² ⁸¹ ⁸⁴ ⁸⁹ ⁹⁵ (@No_neOneNoEnOnN) March 26, 2022

Congratulations jungkook ❤️ We are blessed by the honey vocals of Top Tier vocalist #Jungkook with his Hit Song #StayAlive produced by Suga @BTS_twt — ᴶᴷSaraᴼˢᵀ ⁵.⁶ᴹ? (@_myeuphoriaJJK) March 27, 2022

Stay Alive is the Most Streamed song by a Korean Soloist on Spotify in 2022. Congratulations Jungkook! #StayAlive70M @BTS_twt .?♥️ pic.twitter.com/MVKv0h1vuC — 파티마 (@Sara47053597) March 26, 2022

Well, what can we say. Even sky is not the limit for the BTS members.