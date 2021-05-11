BTS: Did you know band member Jimin has a lucky charm? – deets inside

BTS is one popular group and the band members have millions of fans worldwide. In 2019, Vanity Fair had released their annual best dressed list featuring actors, fashion designers, and others. BTS had made it to the list. During that time, BTS member Jimin had revealed that a two-dollar bill from his mother was his lucky charm. Unlike other BTS members, who often post pictures with their family, there aren’t many pictures of Jimin with his parents. But it is believed that they have been very supportive of his journey with BTS. Also Read - Woah! This Japanese star admits he can kiss BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V!

In an interview, Jimin was asked what he likes about V the most. He said that he envies V's large hands. For those of you who don't know, Jimin's hands are quite small.

For those of you who don't know, Jimin is 174 cm tall (5′ 8.4″) and weighs around 58 kgs. It was recently revealed that his waist is 27 inches. As soon as fans fans got to know an interesting fact about him, they started trending 27-inch waist on Twitter. It seems as Jimin is a fitness freak and loves to burn extra fat and calories. The hard work has paid off and has worked in his favour.

Talking about BTS, the South Korean super band is all set to release their second English single Butter on May 21. The song is a dance pop track that promises to cater the smooth yet charismatic charm that the group is loved for.

BTS' most-watched music video is DNA with 1.1 billion views, followed by Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey) and Fake Love. The band owns 28 music videos that have been watched at least 100 million times, according to Big Hit.