BTS: Did you know Jimin found singing for THIS song difficult? He answers why

BTS’ Jimin is one of the most talented and most popular singers we have. But there was one song he found difficult to sing. The song was Serendipity which was released in 2017. In a past interview to Rolling Stone India, he spoke about it. Also Read - BTS: As Bang PD resigns as CEO of HYBE, here's to the times when he went an extra mile and showered his love on the septet

He said, “I think this was the first time I really tried to highlight all the nuances of my voice and focus on each detail of my vocal expression.” He also said that it was very difficult to try to make sure that translated into the recording. “And I just remember the recording process being very difficult because of how hard I tried to make sure that I focused on all of these details, making sure that they are expressed in the song,” said Jimin. Also Read - BTS‘ V reveals why he STOPPED cooking and the reason is relatable AF – Watch video

In the same interview, he spoke about a time when he was too hard on himself. He revealed, “When I debuted, I had the shortest period of training. And I feel that I wasn’t fully ready and confident when we debuted. I still have my shortcomings. I’m always moved by the fans who dedicate themselves — their time, their emotions, everything about themselves — to appreciating what I do and loving what I do.” Also Read - BTS: Shanti singer Millind Gaba REACTS to the growing craze for Korean pop band across the world [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

He added that it made him feel that he shouldn’t make mistakes for their sake. “So if you ask how do I learn to be easier on myself or more generous to myself, I think that will be something that will continue to be very difficult for me because of how I feel,” said Jimin. He added that when people pointed out things that he needed to work more in, it used to make him really angry at himself. Now, he feels thankful if people point out things if people want him to improve. It makes him want to try harder.