BTS: Did you know the band members had thought of THESE names for their fans apart from ARMY?

BTS is one of the most popular bands we have. They have millions of fans who are known as ARMY. Did you know the band members had considered other names for their fans? To celebrate their 2021 FESTA, BTS released an ARMY Corner Store video in which they were telling interesting stories. One thing they talked about was the options for their fans. When asked what the candidates were, Jimin had a tough time remembering and thought that one of the final candidates was Cherry. RM then revealed that the final candidates were ARMY and Bell.

Well, Bell would have been such a weird name. Even the members began joking about how "awkward" it would have been if they ended up going with Bell. Jin said that ARMY is perfect since it's universal. Suga also revealed that "ami" means friend in French. V said that he is big fan of the word ARMY as the middle letters are RM, the name of a band member.

It’s interesting to note that Just a month after BTS made their debut in 2013, their ARMY came into existence. Ait is an acronym for Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth.

Back in the day, BTS had a heavy military focus, with BTS meaning Bangtan Boys (Bulletproof Boy Scouts) and the logo being a bulletproof vest. The ARMY’s name reflected the same theme. While the boys are “bulletproof”, they always had the protection of their army behind them.

Right now, as their new single Butter continues to break records, BTS, or Bangtan Sonyeondan, are touching the skies of massive success as no other group has done in recent times anywhere in the world, riding a wave few musicians have done in the history of popular music. It remains to be seen whether the song will become their most-watched song on YouTube.

