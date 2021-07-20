BTS: ‘Ek ghanta ho gaya,’ – When V was roasted by an Indian for taking ‘too long to pose’ in front of the Eiffel Tower – see video

BTS is doing great and they have a huge fan following, Even back in 2018, when there was no pandemic, they had a huge fan base that included Indians. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS and Jennifer Lopez collaboration on the cards, Ryan Reynolds opens up about his 'fairytale romance' with Blake Lively and more

The K-pop group of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, performed at the Accor Hotel Arena two nights in a row. Following their gig, members Suga, J-Hope, and V stepped out to explore the streets of Paris. One of their stops included the Eiffel Tower. V was posing as one of the other band members was taking his pics.

They later took to Twitter to post a video in which we can see V posing. In the background, we can hear an Indian saying, 'Ek ghanta ho gaya'. It seems he was not too impressed seeing the singer taking too long to pose. Have a look at the video below:

Je t'aime plus qu'hier mais moins que demain. Merci?? pic.twitter.com/VyWNphpPNW — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) October 22, 2018

Meanwhile, in a recent to Hindustan Times, the band members spoke about a lot of things and one of them was about having a show in India. Jimin said, “If we can see each other safely and the opportunity comes, we’d of course like to perform in India.” Well, that’s great news for the ARMY in India, isn’t it?

Jin had a message for their fans in India. He said that the band cannot be thankful enough for you listening to their music. “We truly hope that the situation gets better soon. Please stay strong and we hope you get some energy from listening to our music!” he added.