BTS ARMY is very attached to the boys and want to know everything about them. Even the BTS members consider them to be their family. They have time and again shown their gratitude to the ARMY in various ways. Due to their close bond, whenever there is something untoward happening in the life of the members, they obviously get worried. Here are 5 times BTS members gave ARMY a health scare. Also Read - BTS: BBC Learning English mentions Jin aka Kim Seokjin being in 'love' in their curriculum and ARMY has the most hilarious response

RM and Jin’s finger splints

Also Read - BTS: List of musical instruments Kim Tae-hyung aka V can play proves that he is a multi-talented star

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 방탄소년단 (@_attack_on_bangtan_)

In 2015, fans got worried seeing both RM and Jin wearing bandages. Later on, they had revealed that RM had injured himself filming the Run music video. On the other hand, Jin was injured for playing around too roughly with V. Also Read - BTS: ARMY tried to spook Jungkook, Suga, V, J-Hope, Jimin, RM and Jin during their Vlive sessions and here's how they reacted

Suga wearing tape

There was a time when BTD fans started speculating about an injury when he was seen wearing a tape on his knee. There was no official confirmation about his injury though.

Jin’s ear burn?

While performing on Blood, Sweat and Tears at the One Asia Festival in Busan in 2016, Jin was seen clutching his ear. He was apparently too close to exploding fireworks. It made fans believe that his ear might have been burnt. However, there was no confirmation about it.

Jimin’s fainting scare

Jimin was rushed to a hospital after he fainted and fell off the stage during BTS’s 2015’s Japan Official Fan Meeting Undercover Mission fan meeting in Osaka. After the incident, Big Hit Entertainment said that he was uninjured. It is believed that he lost his balance after his blood pressure dropped as he was holding his breath while playing a game.