BTS: From penning his own life in songs to facial piercings, 7 new things we came to know about Jungkook in 2021

When you become famous, people want to know more about you. BTS is one such band. They are super famous and people are interested to know details about the group as a whole and also as individual members. Here's a look at 7 things we've learnt about Jungkook in 2021.

Misses school days

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, when asked what he missed out on from an "ordinary life," Jungkook mentioned that he misses his school days. "It's true I couldn't spend a lot of days at school, but I think I gained more than I lost. I sometimes felt envious of all my friends hanging out or going on a trip," he said.

Also Read - Trending Hollywood News today: BTS' Jimin sends a heartfelt message to ARMY after the band achieves new milestone, Jennifer Lopez dodges question about Ben Affleck and more

His most difficult track to record

While it is one of Jungkook’s most iconic solo songs, it was quite challenging. In a “BE-hind Story” interview with J-Hope, he said, “I was lucky to have received the song ‘Euphoria’, but I think my voice at the time was somewhat in between my baby-like voice of the past and my current stable voice.” Jungkook was 20 when the song released. “At the time, I was thinking a lot about my vocalizations, so I really struggled when I recorded that song. And my voice at the time of the recording was kind of like my own… [. . .] There was this raw quality to it, and my feelings were fully expressed, and I put in so much effort into my voice,” he said.

Why he writes songs about his own life

In his “BE-hind Story” interview, Jungkook compared his songwriting process to drawing. “I do have things in mind that I’d like to express, but I don’t have enough data accumulated. I have ideas, but can’t express it. Just like how you can’t draw. There are so many things inside your head, but you can’t draw it out. So there are so many things I’d like to try out and work on, but I can’t express it due to the lack of data,” he had said. He had added, “What I can do now is talk about my own stories since their my own experiences and those are easy to express.”

Future songs

In the future, Jungkook hopes to go beyond writing autobiographical songs. He plans to write songs about fictional people and situations that listeners can relate to. “From now on, although sincere songs are also important, there are so many different types of people who think differently and come from different backgrounds. I want to become an artist who creates imaginary scenarios and situations with imaginary characters to tell different stories. That’s my ultimate motive,” he had explained.

Song that represents him

During a Q&A game for Tokopedia, Jungkook asked his members to guess which song represents him best. It was Jin who correctly guessed “My Time,” Jungkook’s solo track from MAP OF THE SOUL : 7.

Cute and sexy or cute and handsome?

BTS members had to choose between the two options during a balance game with “Would you rather?” questions. Jungkook chose “handsome and cute” over “cute and sexy.”

Facial piercings

While fans have known about Jungkook’s love for tattoos for years, they were surprised to see his new eyebrow piercing.