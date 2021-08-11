BTS: From Vijay Deverakonda to AR Rahman to Ayushmann Khurrana – 10 Indian celebs who are fans of the K-pop band

BTS has taken the world by storm. Also known as the Bangtan Boys, they made their debut in 2013 and there has been no looking back. The band has loyal fans all over the world and India is no exception. Here’s a look at our very own celebs who are fans of the K-pop band. Also Read - Ranveer Singh, Sherlyn Chopra and more Bollywood celebrities who opened up about the HORRORS of the casting couch – view pics

AR Rahman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARR (@arrahman)

The music genius took to his Instagram in the past, and shared a short clip of K Pop band performing with Lil Nas X on his hit song, Old Town Road. He is fond of the band and fans are waiting for their colab.

The Malang actress is a fan of the band. Boy With Luv and Home are some of her favourite BTS tracks.

Tiger Shroff

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Amirta Rao

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMRITA RAO ?? (@amrita_rao_insta)

When Dynamite released, Tiger Shroff took to Instagram and posted his dance video on the song. He captioned it, "Anyone else in love with BTS’ new single! #dynamite?"It seems the is also a fan of the band. A few months ago she shared a reel in which she is walking in a red dress. The song that she chose was Dynamite.

Mouni Roy had also posted a video on Butter proving that she is a fan of the band.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dabboo Ratnani (@dabbooratnani)

The actor shared a behind the scenes video when he shot for his first picture with photographer Dabboo Ratnani. He posted a boomerang video in which lyrics of Butter played in the background. He was seen hugging Dabboo’s kids- Kiara Ratnani, Myrah Ratnani and Shivaan Ratnani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri)

Badshah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)

Ayushmann is a fan of the band and follows them on social media. "I indeed enjoy all kinds of music, like exploring a lot and love listening to them. Euphoria happens to be one of the favourites," the actor told Bollywood Hungama in an interview.In the past, Diljit expressed his admiration for the K Pop band through a tweet. Tagging BTS, he wrote, "They r Lit. Insane Fan Following.. RESPECT. Respect entire team #BTS."The Rockstar and actress is fond of the band and follows them on social media.When the BTS song, Boy with Luv had released, Badshah had written on social media, "I'm hooked to @BTS_twt boy with luv. @halsey killed it too. What melody, what visuals!!!! Ooa ooa ooa ooa!"