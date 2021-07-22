BTS: Here's how much it will cost you to dress like Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope and other Bangtan boys from Permission To Dance Anywhere

K-pop band BTS is truly ruling the world. After the super success of Butter, the Korean band is now enjoying the success of their latest release Permission To Dance. They collaborated with Ed Sheeran on this one and are trending all over. They have once again topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart and set a new record for themselves. Now, BTS has given another reason for the ARMY to cherish. They have released Permission To Dance Anywhere. It is a video that sees them dancing in several parts of the world, of course, with the help of editing and more. But what has caught our attention is the super cool outfits won by the Bangtan boys. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS and Jennifer Lopez collaboration on the cards, Ryan Reynolds opens up about his 'fairytale romance' with Blake Lively and more
Be it Jin, Jungkook or RM, the septet has appeared uber-cool in Permission To Dance Anywhere. Well, here's all the information about their outfits and cost. Starting with Jimin, he wore Magoodgan Farban Utility Cargo Jumpsuit costing $147, Dr. Martens 1461 Bex Oxford Shoes worth $130 and Butter merchandise acrylic keyring worth $18.58 as revealed by a Twitter handle called Bangtan Style. Also Read - Jennifer Lopez and BTS follow each other on Twitter; is a new collaboration on cards? ARMY thinks so – read deets
RM's outfit boasts of brands like Poggy’s Box x FORSOMEONE Smiley t-shirt worth $301, Nike Dunk Low Michigan worth $100 and Butter merchandise acrylic keyring costing $18.58. He also sported GANT cap worth $34. Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: BTS has never met Ed Sheeran despite collaborating on two songs; Did Priyanka Chopra snub Kate Middleton and Prince William at Wimbledon for Meghan Markle?
Jin, dressed in blue and blue, picked up clothes like GANT Organic Cotton Twill over shirt costing $216 and Cropped patch pocket jeans worth $197 and VANS Vault UA OG SK8-Hi LX x Free & Easy worth $95. He wore Butter merchandise stripped t-shirt in yellow.
J-Hope picked the maximum amount of clothes and accessories. In Permission To Dance Anywhere, we see him in Magoodgan Bernard 4905 Shorts that cost around $36, Butter merchandise denim shirt worth $82.68 and acrylic keyring costing $18.58. He also picked Vintage Hollywood Cool Summer Beads Bracelet worth $62.16 and Nike x Sacai Blazer Sneakers costing $155, as reported by the Twitter handle.
V went simple in Butter merchandise denim shirt worth $82.68, Nohant Denim Wide Pants costing $171 and Dr. Martens 1461 Iced Oxfords priced at $120.
Jungkook looked the cutest as he wore a denim overall (jumpsuit) by THESTORI worth $68 along with Alexander Mcqueen Treasd Slick Lace Up costing $690 & Butter merchandise striped S/S t-shirt worth $41.80.
After J-Hope, Suga picked up the most elements for his Permission To Dance Anywhere dressing. He wore Levi’s Type III Corduroy Jacket wort $254, Louis Vuitton Staples Edition Flared Jeans priced $890, Raf Simons Pin Badge priced $266) & Alexander Mcqueen Deck Low-Top Sneakers worth $520. Phew!
