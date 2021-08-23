BTS has fans all across the globe. Even in India, the ARMY is growing and this is proved yet again as per the data released by Twitter. #BTS is one of the top 10 tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India. It is on the number 8 position. The list is topped by the upcoming Tamil action film #Valimai which stars and in the lead roles. Also Read - BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung captures China’s market with these staggering records as a K-Pop idol – here are 5 jaw-dropping stats for ARMY

Talking about BTS, they recently released songs Butter and Permission To Dance are doing exceptionally well which might be reason they are in the top 10 list. In a recent interview to Hindustan Times, the band members spoke about a lot of things and one of them was about having a show in India. Jimin said, "If we can see each other safely and the opportunity comes, we'd of course like to perform in India." Well, that's another great news for the ARMY in India.

Jin also had a message for their fans in India. He said that the band cannot be thankful enough for you listening to their music. He said, "We truly hope that the situation gets better soon. Please stay strong and we hope you get some energy from listening to our music!"

In another interview to NDTV, the band members spoke about Indian BTS Army and said that they know about their love but assured them that language is no barrier. "We know that many fans in India send us lots of support and love. Thank you for listening and relating to our music.” The members said that they connect on a deeper level through music that transcends language and barriers. They said that even though they can't see each other at the moment, they want to tell the fans how thankful they are to the fans. “When these crazy things all finish then we want to be there and see all the armies in India, and have this energy together, dance together, sing together. So we want to really, say namaste, to really be there and just give our voices in person," they said.

Well, we can assure you that whenever the band visits India, it’s going to be a huge thing.